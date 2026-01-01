Members of the Slack Developer Program can provision sandboxes to use for testing purposes. Org Owners and Org Admins can decide whether developers in their Enterprise organization can create sandboxes, require approval for sandbox provisioning, and manage sandboxes.

Note: Developers on all paid plans can provision sandboxes, but only admins on Enterprise plans can manage access.



Allow sandboxes

Follow the steps below to allow developers to create sandboxes or require admin approval for sandbox provisioning requests.

From the Home tab, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. Click Developer Program in the left sidebar, then select Settings. Next to Allow developer sandboxes, click Edit. Check or uncheck the box next to Enable developer sandboxes or Require approval for sandbox provisioning. Click Save.



Review and automate requests

By default, Org Owners and Org Admins will receive a notification from Slack when a developer requests a new sandbox and when a sandbox has been provisioned (but you can change these notification settings if you’d like). To approve, click Manage requests on the notification or head directly to the org dashboard:

From the Home tab, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. Click Developer Program in the left sidebar, then select Requests. Next to the name of the developer who requested the sandbox, click the three dots icon. Click Approve or Deny, then click Approve or Deny to confirm.

The developer will receive a notification from Slack letting them know their request has been approved or denied. If approved, they can click the Provision sandbox button in the notification to get started.



Automatically approve or deny requests

If you require admin approval for sandbox provisioning requests, you can choose to automatically approve or deny requests. Any requests that are automatically approved or denied can be manually reviewed if you’d like.

From the Home tab, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. Click Developer Program in the left sidebar, then select Settings. Next to Sandbox request resolution, click Edit. Check the box next to Apply automation rule to new sandbox requests, then choose to automatically approve or deny requests. Click Save.



Manage developer sandbox settings



Manage notification settings

You can enable or disable notifications for sandbox requests and newly-provisioned sandboxes, and send requests to a specific channel:



From the Home tab, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. Click Developer Program in the left sidebar, then select Settings. Next to Sandbox request notifications or Sandbox provision notifications, click Edit. To turn notifications off, uncheck the box next to Enable notifications for Slack Developer Sandbox request or Enable notifications for Slack Developer Sandbox provision. To route requests to a channel, select Channel below Send notifications to and choose a channel. Click Save.



Manage security settings

By default, developers can invite anyone to sandboxes owned by your organization, and set them up with Slack Connect conversations. Org Owners and Org Admins can restrict this in the following ways:

Restrict who can be invited to developer sandboxes to people with certain email domains.

Only allow Slack Connect usage between your developer sandboxes.

Only allow Slack Connect usage between your developer sandboxes and your Enterprise org.

From the Home tab, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. Click Developer Program in the left sidebar, then select Settings. Next to User invitations or Slack Connect, click Edit. Follow the prompts to adjust the setting. Click Save.



Manage provisioned sandboxes

You can archive or delete sandboxes created by your developers, or adjust any sandbox’s archive date to extend or reduce the amount of time a developer has access to it.

From the Home tab, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. Click Developer Program in the left sidebar, then select Sandboxes. Next to the sandbox you’d like to manage, click the three dots icon. Click Archive, Extend archive date, or Delete.

Note: Sandboxes are available for six months by default, but archive dates can be extended by six months every six months.