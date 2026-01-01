Notifications from Slack Security help you monitor and protect your Slack organization by informing you of important security alerts and automated actions taken to protect your data. Read on for a description of the types of notifications you’ll receive from Slack Security, and how to interpret them.

Note: Right now, you'll only receive a Slack Security notification if you configured them as part of an anomaly event response. We appreciate your patience as we work to expand the scope of these notifications.

Anomaly Event response notifications

In an Enterprise organization, Org Owners and Org Admins and members with the Security Admin system role can enable notifications from Slack Security when configuring an anomaly event response. These notifications can be sent to the Org Primary Owner and members with the Security Admin system role, and will include the following details:

Confirmation that a user's active sessions have been ended

The audit log anomaly event that initiated the response

A link to your audit logs

Anomalies serve as indicators of unusual or potentially suspicious activity within your Slack organization, but require interpretation to determine the importance. If you receive an anomaly event response notification, you should consider reviewing your audit logs to best understand the circumstances of the activity.