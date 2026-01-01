As you have conversations with Slackbot, it saves context from your Slack channels and messages to build a repository of information (like your communication preferences, writing style, and current projects) that it uses to help you work more effectively.

How memory works

Slackbot builds memory for you based on your Slack conversations. It checks for new activity automatically on a weekly basis so it always has the latest context.

As Slackbot adds to your memory, information will be saved as a preference or a topic. Preferences are usually evergreen, like “My writing style is concise” or “Tone should be warm but professional.” Topics are projects you’re focused on or details about your role, like “New marketing program development.”

If you use other AI tools like ChatGPT or Claude, you can import your memory from those services to Slackbot.



Update and manage memory

By default, Slackbot uses context from your Slack conversations and activity to update your memory. You can turn this off if you’d like, as well as edit or remove saved memories.

Manage and import memory

From your desktop, click Slackbot at the top of your sidebar. If you don't see the Slackbot tab, click More to find it. Click the three dots icon in the top right and select Manage memories. To turn off automatic memory generation, click the toggle next to Generate memory from conversations. You can turn it back on anytime. Select Import to add memory from another tool to Slackbot.



View and edit memories

As Slackbot saves information about you as memories, you can view and edit the preferences and topics it saves from the Memories tab.

From your desktop, click Slackbot at the top of your sidebar. If you don't see the Slackbot tab, click More to find it. Click the three dots icon in the top right and select Manage memories. Below Style and Format Preferences, hover over a saved memory to edit or remove it. Below Saved Topics, click the arrow icon to view a saved memory. To make changes or remove it, hover over the memory and click Edit or Remove.