Universities keep class in session with channels

This story is part of an ongoing series exploring how organizations are supporting remote work during the Covid-19 crisis. We hope these stories provide actionable tips and inspiration that organizations can use to make this transition a little bit smoother.

From study buddy to teacher’s assistant, we’ve watched Slack pull up a seat in university classrooms and administrative offices across the U.S. Now that educational institutions are moving their courses online in response to Covid-19, programs are leaning on Slack to help deliver curriculum and support students.

We recently shared strategies and best practices for educational institutions transitioning from the physical classroom to distance learning in Slack. But we also wanted to know how different institutions were using Slack channels— virtual spaces for organizations to share messages, tools and files—to make the shift. So we reached out to California State University East Bay’s Department of Health Sciences. This institution was eager to expound on the ways it has relied on Slack to support student queries, keep faculty aligned and swiftly respond to coronavirus safety concerns.

California State University, East Bay, Department of Health Sciences

Breaking out of the inbox to support student engagement

Last year, CSU East Bay’s Department of Health Sciences faced a communication conundrum. Email—with its one-size-fits-all approach to messaging—wasn’t the best way to reach everyone across the large department.

With email, information often slipped through the cracks, and students weren’t always able to get the information they needed. Without a standard platform, it was challenging for the department to foster collaboration among students and to develop their teamwork skills.

So, the department decided to try Slack instead.

Slack in the classroom

Some professors experimented with running courses on Slack’s Enterprise Grid. Students supported each other in Q&A channels, commented on articles, participated in polls and received one-on-one assistance from their professors in #office-hours channels.

“In addition to supporting our day-to-day functions, Slack has given us a place to interact with students and provide advice for staying healthy while working at home.” Jason Smith Associate Professor and Chair, CSU East Bay, Department of Health Sciences

After the program successfully kicked off, 88% of the health sciences faculty and staff said they saw internal email exchanges drop. Two-thirds of the health sciences students reported that they felt more engaged with the department since using Slack in the classroom.

Responding to Covid-19

The pivot to Slack became an essential part of the department’s coronavirus response plan as classes were moved to an entirely online format. Faculty used dedicated channels to share guidance on facilitating online classes.

“Slack was instrumental as we rapidly switched to online instruction and then closed physical offices entirely due to Covid-19,” says Jason Smith, associate professor and chair of CSU East Bay’s Department of Health Sciences. “In addition to supporting our day-to-day functions, it’s given us a place to interact with students and provide advice for staying healthy while working at home.”

The academic experience is largely shaped by students’ interactions with peers and faculty, both inside and outside the classroom. While, without a doubt, Covid-19 will affect the way campus communities connect, these stories demonstrate that the best parts of a university education can and will continue to thrive online and in channels.

