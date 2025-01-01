Channels
Salesforce Channels are Where Data Meets Dialogue
Bring your Salesforce CRM data together with your customer-focused conversations in Slack to keep work moving forward.
HackMakers hosts Asia-Pacific’s largest cybersecurity hackathon in Slack
Leveraging Slack channels, integrations and bots, over 2,000 hackers innovate on the future of digital security
Beyond chat: 10 smart ways to work in Slack
Save your team time—and make work more pleasant—by moving meetings, projects, announcements and more into channels
Just for admins: tips for managing external access to channels
Connect your teams with agencies, clients and vendors in Slack
Bring outsiders into your team’s workspace with guest access and shared channels
Simplify the way you collaborate with freelancers, agencies and external companies
A new way to share messages across channels — using emoji
The Reacji Channeler lets you route messages to other channels with a quick click