Channels

News

Salesforce Channels are Where Data Meets Dialogue

Bring your Salesforce CRM data together with your customer-focused conversations in Slack to keep work moving forward.

Collaboration

HackMakers hosts Asia-Pacific’s largest cybersecurity hackathon in Slack

Leveraging Slack channels, integrations and bots, over 2,000 hackers innovate on the future of digital security

Collaboration

Beyond chat: 10 smart ways to work in Slack

Save your team time—and make work more pleasant—by moving meetings, projects, announcements and more into channels

News

Why shared channels are so cool

Collaboration

Just for admins: tips for managing external access to channels

Connect your teams with agencies, clients and vendors in Slack

Collaboration

Bring outsiders into your team’s workspace with guest access and shared channels

Simplify the way you collaborate with freelancers, agencies and external companies

Productivity

A new way to share messages across channels — using emoji

The Reacji Channeler lets you route messages to other channels with a quick click

Popular tags