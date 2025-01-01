Inside Slack

Next Chapter expands to 14 companies

PayPal, Asana and Stash join as hiring partners

Slack and Salesforce release new tools to accelerate team performance

How we’re bridging the gap between teams, tools and data so that everyone can work together faster to deliver customer-centric solutions

Slack supercharges customer success with an expanded global consulting partner ecosystem

Businesses are transforming work for the digital-first era with the help of Slack’s expert consulting partners

Slack turns ten!

Celebrating a decade of innovation and ten essential Slack features

Slack huddles’ new jukebox hits just the right notes

A whimsical selection of hold music keeps you company as you wait for team members to join

How Slack helps to close deals in a tough economy

Learn how our enterprise sales reps close deals faster with Slack

Slack and the Aspen Institute collaborate to help formerly incarcerated individuals build careers in tech

New initiative called Rework Reentry will help to scale Next Chapter to additional companies across the United States

Home/Free documentary shines a light on re-entry barriers for the formerly incarcerated

Slack, Next Chapter, John Legend’s FREEAMERICA and the Equal Justice Initiative join forces on powerful new documentary film

Focus Fridays and Maker Weeks at Slack

New programmes provide more time for focus, and more freedom from the 9 to 5, for employees at Slack

