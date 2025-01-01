Inside Slack
Next Chapter expands to 14 companies
PayPal, Asana and Stash join as hiring partners
Slack and Salesforce release new tools to accelerate team performance
How we’re bridging the gap between teams, tools and data so that everyone can work together faster to deliver customer-centric solutions
Slack supercharges customer success with an expanded global consulting partner ecosystem
Businesses are transforming work for the digital-first era with the help of Slack’s expert consulting partners
Slack turns ten!
Celebrating a decade of innovation and ten essential Slack features
Slack huddles’ new jukebox hits just the right notes
A whimsical selection of hold music keeps you company as you wait for team members to join
How Slack helps to close deals in a tough economy
Learn how our enterprise sales reps close deals faster with Slack
Slack and the Aspen Institute collaborate to help formerly incarcerated individuals build careers in tech
New initiative called Rework Reentry will help to scale Next Chapter to additional companies across the United States
Home/Free documentary shines a light on re-entry barriers for the formerly incarcerated
Slack, Next Chapter, John Legend’s FREEAMERICA and the Equal Justice Initiative join forces on powerful new documentary film
Focus Fridays and Maker Weeks at Slack
New programmes provide more time for focus, and more freedom from the 9 to 5, for employees at Slack