Prezzee cuts turnaround times by 70% with Slack

The backbone for corporate operations

Founded in Australia in 2014, Prezzee is a global leader in digital gifting, where customers can buy, send, and redeem digital gift cards from over 800 retail brands. With a rapidly expanding presence across North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and Canada, Prezzee’s growth stems from its innovative products and its unique way of working behind the scenes.

As Prezzee scaled, it needed more than just a communication tool. It wanted a platform to unify teams across regions, foster a culture of recognition, and deliver customer service that stands out—all on a scalable platform that could grow alongside it. That’s where Slack came in.

“Slack isn’t just a communication tool for us, it’s our way of working. It consolidates all the tools we use daily into one place. It’s become our one-stop shop for getting everything done,” says Benoit Garnaud, Chief Product Officer at Prezzee.

“In previous organisations, I used other corporate collaboration tools. I think Slack is way more advanced, flexible, and engaging as a tool than the competition,” he adds.

And as Prezzee continues to grow, Slack evolves alongside it.

“The pace of new features and refinements from Slack, like lists, workflows, and thread management, is amazing. It’s making us more productive and helping us integrate Slack more effectively into our corporate processes,” explains Aran Flanagan, Chief Technology Officer at Prezzee.

Slack isn’t just a communication tool for us, it’s our way of working. It consolidates all the tools we use daily into one place. Benoit Garnaud Chief Product Officer, Prezzee

Streamlining customer engagement with Slack Connect

Prezzee’s business model is unique, serving leading global businesses through to B2C customers at a large scale. Managing those relationships can get complex, but Slack Connect simplifies the process.

“Slack is more than just an internal tool — it’s part of the product we offer. It allows us to deliver a connected, real-time experience to our customers that sets us apart,” says Garnaud.

With Slack Connect, customers have a dedicated Slack channel that provides real-time support and collaboration across time zones. Whether it’s working through commercials, launching products, or onboarding customers, Slack Connect keeps everything moving efficiently, cutting down on back-and-forth emails and speeding up processes.

“Slack Connect has cut our response time to customer requests by over 70% compared to tools like email. It’s a game-changer for efficiency and transparency,” says Flanagan.

For instance, when a major customer in the UK launched 30,000 gifts, the entire process was managed through Slack, with the Australian team providing deep technical expertise to the UK team and customers over Slack to ensure everything ran smoothly.

In Prezzee’s B2B2C model, end customers can also raise issues directly to Prezzee’s customer care and operations teams via Slack Connect, allowing for quicker resolutions and keeping both Prezzee’s partners and their customers happy.

Slack Connect has cut our response time to customer requests by over 70% compared to tools like email. It’s a game-changer for efficiency and transparency. Aran Flanagan Chief Technology Officer, Prezzee

Resolving incidents faster with Slack integrations

If a customer experiences an issue, speed matters. Prezzee needs to act fast, and Slack helps make that happen by centralising incident management.

With the Jira integration, Slack pulls incident tickets straight into channels, so engineers can assess and fix issues without endless emails or meetings.

“The challenge with email is you can miss people from the distribution list or lose track of where you are. Slack makes it easy to keep everyone in the loop and resolve issues quickly,” explains Garnaud.

AI-powered tools in Slack summarise key incident details, so everyone can catch up fast and put together post-incident reports with ease.

Submitting new Jira tickets is just as simple — team members can report issues directly in Slack using workflows, making the process quick and easy.

And it’s not just incidents. Prezzee also uses Slack’s Jira integration for task management across teams like product development, engineering, and legal. This helps them keep track of tasks and maintain visibility on all their projects, all in one place.

Prezzee drives global operations and customer success with Slack 🌍 Slack Connect accelerates communication with B2B2C customers, cutting response times by 70% and making onboarding and product launches smoother.

📊Integrated Looker dashboards give teams quick access to key business insights, speeding up decision-making.

⚙️The Jira integration with Slack centralises incident management, helping engineers resolve issues without lengthy meetings.

💡Integrations with Trustpilot and app stores bring customer feedback directly into Slack channels so the team can spot and respond to trends quickly.

Bringing business intelligence into the flow of work

When teams have easy access to data, they’re better equipped to make informed decisions.

That’s why Prezzee uses Slack to integrate with Looker, its business intelligence tool, bringing key insights — like performance dashboards and reports on daily sales or new market launches — straight into Slack channels.

This means everyone has the same, up-to-date information, without having to dig through emails or track down reports. Trends are spotted faster, collaboration is enhanced, and decisions are made more efficiently.

“We’ve got specific dashboards in Slack to track issues, and having that information readily available helps us identify emerging trends or spot anything that isn’t working. With more eyes on the data, we’re more likely to catch anything going wrong, making decision-making much faster,” says Benoit.

Building a customer-centric culture on Slack

At Prezzee, customer feedback is key, and Slack makes it easy to stay on top of it. By integrating platforms like Trustpilot and app store reviews into dedicated Slack channels, the team has a constant pulse on customer sentiment.

Whether it’s a glowing review or a concern, everything flows directly into Slack, so the team can respond quickly and everyone across the organisation stays informed.

“Customer feedback comes in real-time through Slack. It’s great for spotting issues quickly, but it also allows us to celebrate positive reviews and recognise the people behind them,” says Flanagan.

This instant feedback loop fosters a customer-centric culture at Prezzee, empowering teams to act quickly, whether they’re resolving an issue or giving a shoutout for positive feedback.

On top of that, Prezzee boosts team engagement with a custom Slack bot called Buzz. Team members can send “buzz points” to their peers, which can then be redeemed for Prezzee gift cards.

“We created Buzz in Slack to encourage peer-to-peer recognition. It’s become a great way for our team to celebrate each other’s contributions,” says Garnaud.