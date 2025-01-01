Automate work and save time with our no-code Workflow Builder

If you’ve ever wondered how to get more done with less, you’re in luck. With Slack’s Workflow Builder tool, nearly 1 million Slack users worldwide are creating time-saving automated workflows without having to write a single line of code.

Slack’s Workflow Builder lets you streamline processes, eliminate manual errors, reduce context switching‌, and free up valuable human capital to focus on what truly matters: innovation and growth. Best of all, anyone, regardless of their technical background, can deploy it with just a few clicks.

Join this upcoming webinar to learn more and see Workflow Builder in action. You’ll also hear from Mark Burgess, the CEO of Credit Union 1, about how his company is empowering its employees to automate work in Slack and reach their most productive potential.

Things you’ll learn: How to create powerful automated workflows with out-of-the-box templates

Our favorite automated workflows that we use at Slack and Salesforce

Hear from Credit Union 1 about how employees are 20% more efficient thanks to a workflow that automates customer handoffs

Featured speakers: