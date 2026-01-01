Automate work and save time with our no-code Workflow Builder

If you’ve ever wondered how to get more done with less, you’re in luck. With Slack’s Workflow Builder tool, nearly 1 million Slack users worldwide are creating time-saving automated workflows without having to write a single line of code.
Slack’s Workflow Builder lets you streamline processes, eliminate manual errors, reduce context switching, and free up valuable human capital to focus on what truly matters: innovation and growth. Best of all, anyone, regardless of their technical background, can deploy it with just a few clicks.
Join this upcoming webinar to learn more and see Workflow Builder in action. You’ll also hear from Mark Burgess, the CEO of Credit Union 1, about how his company is empowering its employees to automate work in Slack and reach their most productive potential.
주요 발표자:
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.