Back to basics 201: Accelerate sales with automation

This webinar is best for:
- Sales professionals
Deepen how you use Slack when you put integrations and automations to work for you. This webinar expands on Back to basics: Getting started on Slack for sales teams by highlighting common integrations that can make sales teams more productive.
Our Solutions Engineer Ariana Lavelli will cover how to use the Sales Cloud for Slack integration so you can update opportunities directly from Slack. You’ll also learn how to create workflows to automate tasks, such as posting sales wins in specific channels and streamlining approvals.
Featured speakers:
Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
Got it!
Thanks for your feedback.
Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.