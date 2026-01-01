Back to basics 201: Accelerate sales with automation

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Sales professionals
Deepen how you use Slack when you put integrations and automations to work for you. This webinar expands on Back to basics: Getting started on Slack for sales teams by highlighting common integrations that can make sales teams more productive.
Our Solutions Engineer Ariana Lavelli will cover how to use the Sales Cloud for Slack integration so you can update opportunities directly from Slack. You’ll also learn how to create workflows to automate tasks, such as posting sales wins in specific channels and streamlining approvals.
專題講者：
SlackSenior Solutions Marketing ManagerYousaf Sajid
SlackSolutions EngineerAriana Lavelli
超讚！
非常感謝你提供意見回饋！
知道了！
感謝你提供意見回饋。
糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！