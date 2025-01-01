purple bars ascending
Do More With Less: How to Use AI and Automations to Streamline Your Work Day in Slack

A deep dive into how AI in Slack's capabilities can help your team achieve more in less time

45 min

    The average small business owner loses 96 minutes of productivity daily battling context switching and fragmented information across multiple tools. This webinar will show you how to reclaim that time with Slack. 

    We’ll dive deep into the AI and automation capabilities in Slack, specifically showcasing how you can use them to help your team achieve more without hiring more teammates. You’ll see how other SMBs like yours use Workflow Builder to automate repetitive tasks like daily updates or employee onboarding.

    Featured speakers:

    Andy KahnSenior Manager, Talent Relations, Sixthman
    Tim ParksSenior Director, Product Marketing, Slack

