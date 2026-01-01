Do More With Less: How to Use AI and Automations to Streamline Your Work Day in Slack

The average small business owner loses 96 minutes of productivity daily battling context switching and fragmented information across multiple tools. This webinar will show you how to reclaim that time with Slack.
We’ll dive deep into the AI and automation capabilities in Slack, specifically showcasing how you can use them to help your team achieve more without hiring more teammates. You’ll see how other SMBs like yours use Workflow Builder to automate repetitive tasks like daily updates or employee onboarding.
專題講者：
SixthmanSenior Manager, Talent RelationsAndy Kahn
SlackSenior Director, Product MarketingTim Parks
