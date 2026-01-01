purple bars ascending
Webinar

Do More With Less: How to Use AI and Automations to Streamline Your Work Day in Slack

A deep dive into how AI in Slack's capabilities can help your team achieve more in less time

觀看網路研討會
45 分鐘

    The average small business owner loses 96 minutes of productivity daily battling context switching and fragmented information across multiple tools. This webinar will show you how to reclaim that time with Slack. 

    We’ll dive deep into the AI and automation capabilities in Slack, specifically showcasing how you can use them to help your team achieve more without hiring more teammates. You’ll see how other SMBs like yours use Workflow Builder to automate repetitive tasks like daily updates or employee onboarding.

    專題講者：

    SixthmanSenior Manager, Talent RelationsAndy Kahn
    SlackSenior Director, Product MarketingTim Parks

    Was this webinar useful?

    0/600

    超讚！

    非常感謝你提供意見回饋！

    知道了！

    感謝你提供意見回饋。

    糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！

    Related Events