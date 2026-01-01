purple bars ascending
Webinar

Do More With Less: How to Use AI and Automations to Streamline Your Work Day in Slack

A deep dive into how AI in Slack's capabilities can help your team achieve more in less time

視聴する
45 分

    The average small business owner loses 96 minutes of productivity daily battling context switching and fragmented information across multiple tools. This webinar will show you how to reclaim that time with Slack. 

    We’ll dive deep into the AI and automation capabilities in Slack, specifically showcasing how you can use them to help your team achieve more without hiring more teammates. You’ll see how other SMBs like yours use Workflow Builder to automate repetitive tasks like daily updates or employee onboarding.

    注目のスピーカー :

    SixthmanSenior Manager, Talent RelationsAndy Kahn
    SlackSenior Director, Product MarketingTim Parks

    このウェビナーは役に立ちましたか？

    0/600

    助かります！

    ご意見ありがとうございました！

    了解です！

    ご意見ありがとうございました！

    うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。

    Related Events

    JP Why Slack 船

    オンデマンド

    Why Slack? 導入事例セッション「Slack で変わる働き方：コミュニケーションの再定義による生産性の向上」

    製造業ｘIT で 180 兆円市場の不の解決を目指すベンチャー キャディ社と、会員 1,500 万人以上の au スマートパスを開発・運営する mediba 社に、Slack 活用で従業員の生産性を向上させるヒントを、具体的な導入事例としてご紹介します。

    今すぐ見る