Different windows representing cross-functional work
Webinar

Enable and scale effective Agile with a digital HQ

Keep teams aligned, increase visibility and get cross-functional work done faster

50 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Developers

Distributed teams and complex interdependencies make agile and SCRUM more difficult than ever. Cross-functional teams, communications, DevOps tools, and partners need to come together in a single pane of glass for visibility across the team and team-of-teams, to execute the highest priority work more rapidly. Slack is the digital HQ that enables productized agile teams to work together more effectively to meet business goals, while reducing confusion and burnout.

Featured speakers:

Logan FraneySr. Developer Solutions Manager, Slack
Jason DoerckPrincipal Consultant, Slalom
Ashley FausDirector of Integrated Product Marketing, Atlassian

