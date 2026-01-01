Enable and scale effective Agile with a digital HQ

このウェビナーの対象者 :

Distributed teams and complex interdependencies make agile and SCRUM more difficult than ever. Cross-functional teams, communications, DevOps tools, and partners need to come together in a single pane of glass for visibility across the team and team-of-teams, to execute the highest priority work more rapidly. Slack is the digital HQ that enables productized agile teams to work together more effectively to meet business goals, while reducing confusion and burnout.

このウェビナーで聞けること : Hear from Atlassian how to make your agile teams more effective and connected

How to address the 12 Principles of Agile with a digital HQ

Best practices and use cases from Slalom’s Slack consulting team

注目のスピーカー :