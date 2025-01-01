Enable and scale effective Agile with a digital HQ

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Developers
Distributed teams and complex interdependencies make agile and SCRUM more difficult than ever. Cross-functional teams, communications, DevOps tools, and partners need to come together in a single pane of glass for visibility across the team and team-of-teams, to execute the highest priority work more rapidly. Slack is the digital HQ that enables productized agile teams to work together more effectively to meet business goals, while reducing confusion and burnout.
演讲嘉宾：
SlackSr. Developer Solutions ManagerLogan Franey
SlalomPrincipal ConsultantJason Doerck
AtlassianDirector of Integrated Product MarketingAshley Faus
