Webinar

Fuel Selling with CRM Insights in Slack

Bring Slack to Salesforce and Salesforce to Slack with Salesforce channels, where selling teams work better with a single view of your customer.

View webinar
60 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Sales professionals

Delivering a top-tier customer experience is essential for making sales today, requiring seamless coordination across multiple teams. However, when team conversations and customer data are scattered, it can feel impossible to collaborate effectively and provide the white-glove service needed to close deals.

It’s time for a new sales playbook. Sales teams need efficient collaboration tools, actionable insights, and the ability to connect with cross-functional teammates — all in one place.

Join this webinar to discover how Salesforce channels help sales teams drive deals to close faster and more efficiently by bringing CRM data from Salesforce and real-time team conversations into one experience. See a live demo of Salesforce Account and Opportunity channels, and explore critical sales use cases that will help your teams stay in lockstep as they deliver for their customers.

Featured speakers:

Ashley MaoSr. Product Marketing Manager, Slack
Kay RoseSr. Product Manager, Slack

Was this webinar useful?

0/600

Nice one!

Thanks a lot for your feedback!

Got it!

Thanks for your feedback.

Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.

Related Events