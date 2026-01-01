Fuel Selling with CRM Insights in Slack

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.

Delivering a top-tier customer experience is essential for making sales today, requiring seamless coordination across multiple teams. However, when team conversations and customer data are scattered, it can feel impossible to collaborate effectively and provide the white-glove service needed to close deals.

It’s time for a new sales playbook. Sales teams need efficient collaboration tools, actionable insights, and the ability to connect with cross-functional teammates — all in one place.

Join this webinar to discover how Salesforce channels help sales teams drive deals to close faster and more efficiently by bringing CRM data from Salesforce and real-time team conversations into one experience. See a live demo of Salesforce Account and Opportunity channels, and explore critical sales use cases that will help your teams stay in lockstep as they deliver for their customers.

학습 내용: Drive alignment, power efficiency, and transform customer success with customer data and team conversations in one experience

Streamline account transitions, fuel faster deal decision-making, and identify new cross- and up-sell opportunities in Account and Opportunity channels

Stay up to speed across all of your customer initiatives with Slack AI in Salesforce channels

