How AI is changing the future of work: a conversation with expert academics

Slack’s Workforce Lab is bringing together world-class experts for a candid conversation about how AI is changing how we work. See the latest findings from professors at MIT, Northwestern and Stanford and hear their take on how AI will affect the global workforce over the next five years.
Featured speakers:
Christina JanzerSr. VP, Research and Analytics and Head of Workforce Lab, Slack
James Landay, PhDProfessor of Computer Science, Co-Founder and Associate Director of Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI, Stanford University
Elizabeth Gerber, PhDProfessor of Mechanical Engineering, Communication Studies, and Computer Science, Northwestern University