How CIOs worldwide are bringing their teams together in the new remote work reality

This webinar is best for:
- Business decision makers
The recent health crisis has CIOs worldwide leading their organization’s rapid shift to remote work.
Many companies are grappling with how to adapt their communication and business practices quickly so that they can maintain continuity and continue delivering for their customers.
CIOs know that success (and survival) as a digital first company in today’s climate does not lead with technology, but instead focuses on overhauling the enterprise with customer-centric goals and mindsets.
Join this webinar to learn methods to solve top information handling challenges that your organization is facing today and how modern CIOs are handling, reacting to and setting processes for remote work.
Featured speakers:
