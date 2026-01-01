How CIOs worldwide are bringing their teams together in the new remote work reality

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 비즈니스 의사 결정자
The recent health crisis has CIOs worldwide leading their organization’s rapid shift to remote work.
Many companies are grappling with how to adapt their communication and business practices quickly so that they can maintain continuity and continue delivering for their customers.
CIOs know that success (and survival) as a digital first company in today’s climate does not lead with technology, but instead focuses on overhauling the enterprise with customer-centric goals and mindsets.
Join this webinar to learn methods to solve top information handling challenges that your organization is facing today and how modern CIOs are handling, reacting to and setting processes for remote work.
주요 발표자:
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.