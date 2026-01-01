Large tan box with white cubes and a yellow rectangle block on top
Webinar

How CIOs worldwide are bringing their teams together in the new remote work reality

How modern CIOs are handling, reacting to and setting processes for remote work

30 分

このウェビナーの対象者 :

  • ビジネスの意思決定者

The recent health crisis has CIOs worldwide leading their organization’s rapid shift to remote work.

Many companies are grappling with how to adapt their communication and business practices quickly so that they can maintain continuity and continue delivering for their customers.

CIOs know that success (and survival) as a digital first company in today’s climate does not lead with technology, but instead focuses on overhauling the enterprise with customer-centric goals and mindsets.

Join this webinar to learn methods to solve top information handling challenges that your organization is facing today and how modern CIOs are handling, reacting to and setting processes for remote work.

注目のスピーカー :

SlackDirector, Data & AnalyticsApril Sandoval

このウェビナーは役に立ちましたか？

0/600

助かります！

ご意見ありがとうございました！

了解です！

ご意見ありがとうございました！

うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。

Related Events

JP collaboration-hexagons-hero@2x

オンデマンド

Why Slack?導入事例セッション「各店舗情報を集約し、売り上げを伸ばすコミュニケーションの裏側」

ライフスタイル含め根幹から大きく変わった「食」ビジネス。一般生活者へのサービス提供の裏側でどのような組織が存在し、Slack でどのようなコミュ二ケーションが行われているのか、導入事例と共にご紹介します。

今すぐ見る
JP WhySlack 01242023

オンデマンド

Why Slack? 導入事例セッション「事業としてのSDGsとそのチームの作り方」

近年ますます注目を浴びる SDGs とサステナビリティへの取り組み。 Slack は、より様々な企業や人とのオープンな繋がりを生み出し、この重要なメッセージ展開を支えるプラットフォームとしてどのように活用されているか、実際にご用頂いているユーザー企業の皆様の具体事例をご紹介します。

今すぐ見る