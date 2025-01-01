How CIOs worldwide are bringing their teams together in the new remote work reality

本次网络会议最适合于：

The recent health crisis has CIOs worldwide leading their organization’s rapid shift to remote work.

Many companies are grappling with how to adapt their communication and business practices quickly so that they can maintain continuity and continue delivering for their customers.

CIOs know that success (and survival) as a digital first company in today’s climate does not lead with technology, but instead focuses on overhauling the enterprise with customer-centric goals and mindsets.

Join this webinar to learn methods to solve top information handling challenges that your organization is facing today and how modern CIOs are handling, reacting to and setting processes for remote work.

你将学习到的内容： This webinar explores: Strategies to move away from siloed data models and applications

How to identify, facilitate and extract value from data sources

Best practices to move away from fragmented processes and approaches

How to actively create a strategy that ties together structured and unstructured data

How to foster a culture within your organization that places emphasis on information as a key asset

