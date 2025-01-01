How to maximize productivity with Slack’s premium features

This webinar is best for:

If you are starting out on a premium Slack plan, or you’re testing it out through a trial, this webinar is for you. We’ll review the range of new features and tools you now have access to—made to help you and your team work better, together, and to help you work with external partners, too.

These features can benefit your team both now (group calls, guests, shared channels, bringing your tools together) and in the long term (no message or file limits, consistent security and control). We’ll review them in detail so you can set up Slack and make the most of your premium plan.

Things you’ll learn: The differences between a free Slack plan and our premium, business-focused plans

Tips on setting up and using Slack’s premium features to help your team do their best work

Resources to learn more about Slack’s paid plan offerings

Featured speakers: