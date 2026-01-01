How to maximize productivity with Slack’s premium features

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 소유자 및 관리자
If you are starting out on a premium Slack plan, or you’re testing it out through a trial, this webinar is for you. We’ll review the range of new features and tools you now have access to—made to help you and your team work better, together, and to help you work with external partners, too.
These features can benefit your team both now (group calls, guests, shared channels, bringing your tools together) and in the long term (no message or file limits, consistent security and control). We’ll review them in detail so you can set up Slack and make the most of your premium plan.
주요 발표자:
