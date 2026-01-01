How to maximize productivity with Slack’s premium features

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Owners and admins
If you are starting out on a premium Slack plan, or you’re testing it out through a trial, this webinar is for you. We’ll review the range of new features and tools you now have access to—made to help you and your team work better, together, and to help you work with external partners, too.
These features can benefit your team both now (group calls, guests, shared channels, bringing your tools together) and in the long term (no message or file limits, consistent security and control). We’ll review them in detail so you can set up Slack and make the most of your premium plan.
專題講者：
SlackBusiness Development RepresentativeLavan Chandran
SlackGrowth Marketing ManagerShikha kaiwar
超讚！
非常感謝你提供意見回饋！
知道了！
感謝你提供意見回饋。
糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！