Powering up productivity with workflow automations

Streamline work and cut costs with Slack

Businesses today are facing unprecedented pressure to help their employees stay productive while keeping costs down. By leveraging technological innovations and automating their most common workflows, many companies have been able to successfully boost worker productivity — and save money at the same time.

In this webinar, Slack’s director of business technology Josh Senick will join Irwin Lazar, president and co-founder of research firm Metrigy, to discuss this growing trend. Drawing from both market research and real-world examples from clients and customers, they’ll reveal how automation is fundamentally transforming the nature of how work gets done.

Josh and Irwin will also explore how companies at any stage of maturity — from small businesses to large enterprises — can capitalize on automation to ensure efficiency as they scale. Finally, they’ll answer your most pressing questions in a fireside chat moderated by Slack senior solution marketer Jeremy Hemsworth.

Things you’ll learn: Automation through integrations and natural language processing (NLP) can help companies achieve their business goals in a digital-first world

Examples of how companies are using workflows and automation via Slack’s platform to boost productivity as their organizations grow

How Slack recently relied on its own workflow automations to facilitate its integration into its new parent company, Salesforce

