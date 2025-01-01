Powering up productivity with workflow automations

This webinar is best for:
- Technology professionals
Streamline work and cut costs with Slack
Businesses today are facing unprecedented pressure to help their employees stay productive while keeping costs down. By leveraging technological innovations and automating their most common workflows, many companies have been able to successfully boost worker productivity — and save money at the same time.
In this webinar, Slack’s director of business technology Josh Senick will join Irwin Lazar, president and co-founder of research firm Metrigy, to discuss this growing trend. Drawing from both market research and real-world examples from clients and customers, they’ll reveal how automation is fundamentally transforming the nature of how work gets done.
Josh and Irwin will also explore how companies at any stage of maturity — from small businesses to large enterprises — can capitalize on automation to ensure efficiency as they scale. Finally, they’ll answer your most pressing questions in a fireside chat moderated by Slack senior solution marketer Jeremy Hemsworth.
Featured speakers:
Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
Got it!
Thanks for your feedback.
Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.