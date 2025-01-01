Re-imagining work: Building an inclusive, flexible, and connected workplace

This webinar is best for:

Director of Product Strategy & Partnerships of the Future Forum, Slack

Director of IT and End User Experience, Rocket Software

Future Forum, a consortium backed by Slack, conducts research and hosts executive forums to help leaders transform work in a people-centric and digital-first world. Recent research indicates a majority of knowledge workers want flexibility in their work. Plus, organizations embracing this shift experience better business outcomes. Watch this recording to hear insights on the business advantages of flexibility, connection, and inclusion in the workplace.

