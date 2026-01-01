Balls floating trough a frame
Webinar

Re-imagining work: Building an inclusive, flexible, and connected workplace

Watch this webinar for insights on the business advantages of flexibility, connection, and inclusion in the workplace

20 분

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.

  • 모든 사용자

Future Forum, a consortium backed by Slack, conducts research and hosts executive forums to help leaders transform work in a people-centric and digital-first world. Recent research indicates a majority of knowledge workers want flexibility in their work. Plus, organizations embracing this shift experience better business outcomes.  Watch this recording to hear insights on the business advantages of flexibility, connection, and inclusion in the workplace.

주요 발표자:

Rocket SoftwareDirector of IT and End User ExperienceAndy Woodnutt
SlackDirector of Product Strategy & Partnerships of the Future ForumHelen Kupp

이 웨비나가 유용했습니까?

0/600

훌륭해요!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

알겠습니다!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.

Related Events