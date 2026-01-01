Re-imagining work: Building an inclusive, flexible, and connected workplace

このウェビナーの対象者 :
- 誰でも
Future Forum, a consortium backed by Slack, conducts research and hosts executive forums to help leaders transform work in a people-centric and digital-first world. Recent research indicates a majority of knowledge workers want flexibility in their work. Plus, organizations embracing this shift experience better business outcomes. Watch this recording to hear insights on the business advantages of flexibility, connection, and inclusion in the workplace.
注目のスピーカー :
助かります！
ご意見ありがとうございました！
了解です！
ご意見ありがとうございました！
うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。