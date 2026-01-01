Balls floating trough a frame
Re-imagining work: Building an inclusive, flexible, and connected workplace

Watch this webinar for insights on the business advantages of flexibility, connection, and inclusion in the workplace

Future Forum, a consortium backed by Slack, conducts research and hosts executive forums to help leaders transform work in a people-centric and digital-first world. Recent research indicates a majority of knowledge workers want flexibility in their work. Plus, organizations embracing this shift experience better business outcomes.  Watch this recording to hear insights on the business advantages of flexibility, connection, and inclusion in the workplace.

Rocket SoftwareDirector of IT and End User ExperienceAndy Woodnutt
SlackDirector of Product Strategy & Partnerships of the Future ForumHelen Kupp

