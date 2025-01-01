Re-imagining work: Building an inclusive, flexible, and connected workplace

本次网络会议最适合于：

Future Forum, a consortium backed by Slack, conducts research and hosts executive forums to help leaders transform work in a people-centric and digital-first world. Recent research indicates a majority of knowledge workers want flexibility in their work. Plus, organizations embracing this shift experience better business outcomes. Watch this recording to hear insights on the business advantages of flexibility, connection, and inclusion in the workplace.

你将学习到的内容： Benefits of an inclusive and flexible work environment

Highlights of the Future Forum’s Remote Employee Experience Index research

How Rocket Software is implementing Slack as their future of work

