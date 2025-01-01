Spark your sales team’s potential: Insights from sales leaders

This webinar is best for:
- Sales professionals
B2B sales is changing fast and it demands that sales leaders practice a new kind of collaborative selling, one where cross-functional teams work in tight coordination to focus their energy on the right opportunities at the right time and bring more value to customers.
Watch this webinar to hear Kevin Egan, Slack’s VP of Sales, explore how sales leaders like Mark Wayland, CRO, Box and Yamini Rangan, Chief Customer Officer, Hubspot are guiding their teams through change to stay on target. Get their advice on handling the shift to remote work while helping reps find their stride.
Featured speakers:
