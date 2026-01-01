Graph and paper
Spark your sales team’s potential: Insights from sales leaders

Get sale's leaders advice on handling the shift to remote work while helping reps find their stride

40 分

  • 営業担当者

B2B sales is changing fast and it demands that sales leaders practice a new kind of collaborative selling, one where cross-functional teams work in tight coordination to focus their energy on the right opportunities at the right time and bring more value to customers.

Watch this webinar to hear Kevin Egan, Slack’s VP of Sales, explore how sales leaders like Mark Wayland, CRO, Box and Yamini Rangan, Chief Customer Officer, Hubspot are guiding their teams through change to stay on target. Get their advice on handling the shift to remote work while helping reps find their stride.

BoxCROMark Wayland
HubSpotChief Customer OfficerYamini Rangan
SlackVP, North American SalesKevin Egan

