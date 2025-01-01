Webinar

Unlocking revenue: Win more work by moving your RFI and RFP process to Slack

Learn how procurement teams speed up solicitations and how vendors bring together the people, information, and tools needed to win proposals.

60 min

    Slack is helping consulting firms, professional service providers, and system integrators win more work and drive revenue by speeding up productivity throughout the request for information (RFI) and request for proposal (RFQ) process.

    Proposals can take months or even years, especially when dealing with complex and sensitive government contracts. Customers with Slack have been able to cut that time down by 25%.

    “Capture” teams use Slack end to end to respond to government contracts. Slack fundamentally streamlines the often tedious proposal processes, and empowers teams to collaborate better and faster from the top down.

    Featured speakers:

    Lauren OliphantDirector, Public Sector Solutions Engineering, Slack
    Dave ZvenyachPrincipal and Founder, TandemGov
    Clara AbdurazakGrowth Director, Ad Hoc LLC
    Jen MosierDirector, Bid Operations, Ad Hoc LLC

