Unlocking revenue: Win more work by moving your RFI and RFP process to Slack

Slack is helping consulting firms, professional service providers, and system integrators win more work and drive revenue by speeding up productivity throughout the request for information (RFI) and request for proposal (RFQ) process.
Proposals can take months or even years, especially when dealing with complex and sensitive government contracts. Customers with Slack have been able to cut that time down by 25%.
“Capture” teams use Slack end to end to respond to government contracts. Slack fundamentally streamlines the often tedious proposal processes, and empowers teams to collaborate better and faster from the top down.
주요 발표자:
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.