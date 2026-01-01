Unlocking revenue: Win more work by moving your RFI and RFP process to Slack

Slack is helping consulting firms, professional service providers, and system integrators win more work and drive revenue by speeding up productivity throughout the request for information (RFI) and request for proposal (RFQ) process.

Proposals can take months or even years, especially when dealing with complex and sensitive government contracts. Customers with Slack have been able to cut that time down by 25%.

“Capture” teams use Slack end to end to respond to government contracts. Slack fundamentally streamlines the often tedious proposal processes, and empowers teams to collaborate better and faster from the top down.

학습 내용: Why professional service and contracting firms use Slack to streamline their proposal responses

The ways procurement teams, especially government agencies, develop proposals and coordinate with vendors in Slack

How Slack’s integration with Salesforce (via Sales Elevate) brings it all together

