Webinar

Unlocking revenue: Win more work by moving your RFI and RFP process to Slack

Learn how procurement teams speed up solicitations and how vendors bring together the people, information, and tools needed to win proposals.

視聴する
60 分

    Slack is helping consulting firms, professional service providers, and system integrators win more work and drive revenue by speeding up productivity throughout the request for information (RFI) and request for proposal (RFQ) process.

    Proposals can take months or even years, especially when dealing with complex and sensitive government contracts. Customers with Slack have been able to cut that time down by 25%.

    “Capture” teams use Slack end to end to respond to government contracts. Slack fundamentally streamlines the often tedious proposal processes, and empowers teams to collaborate better and faster from the top down.

    注目のスピーカー :

    SlackDirector, Public Sector Solutions EngineeringLauren Oliphant
    TandemGovPrincipal and FounderDave Zvenyach
    Ad Hoc LLCGrowth DirectorClara Abdurazak
    Ad Hoc LLCDirector, Bid OperationsJen Mosier

    このウェビナーは役に立ちましたか？

    0/600

    助かります！

    ご意見ありがとうございました！

    了解です！

    ご意見ありがとうございました！

    うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。

    Related Events

    JP Why Slack 船

    オンデマンド

    Why Slack? 導入事例セッション「Slack で変わる働き方：コミュニケーションの再定義による生産性の向上」

    製造業ｘIT で 180 兆円市場の不の解決を目指すベンチャー キャディ社と、会員 1,500 万人以上の au スマートパスを開発・運営する mediba 社に、Slack 活用で従業員の生産性を向上させるヒントを、具体的な導入事例としてご紹介します。

    今すぐ見る