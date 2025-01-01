Hanging lightbulbs representing ideas
Why choose Slack over Skype and Microsoft Teams?

In this webinar, we’ll take a closer look at alternatives to Skype and show you how to improve collaboration with Slack in a hybrid workplace

40 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Everyone

Communication that gets work done.

In this webinar, we’ll take a closer look at alternatives to Skype and show you how to improve collaboration and communication and how to deliver high-quality projects with Slack in a hybrid workplace.

This is a valuable opportunity to learn more about how your team can spend less time in meetings and streamline work processes for better results.

Featured speakers:

Masha ReutovskiCollaboration SME, Slack

