Why choose Slack over Skype and Microsoft Teams?

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：

Communication that gets work done.

In this webinar, we’ll take a closer look at alternatives to Skype and show you how to improve collaboration and communication and how to deliver high-quality projects with Slack in a hybrid workplace.

This is a valuable opportunity to learn more about how your team can spend less time in meetings and streamline work processes for better results.

你將學習到： How Slack puts you in full control of your collaboration flow and offers different layers of synchronous and asynchronous communication.

How Microsoft Teams creates information silos and increases time spent in meetings.

How Slack improves workforce productivity.

Why Slack isn’t just a communication platform but also a tool for accelerating and streamlining work processes.

How Slack increases the value of other tools and apps that you use with Slack Integrations.

專題講者：