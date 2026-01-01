Why choose Slack over Skype and Microsoft Teams?

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Everyone
Communication that gets work done.
In this webinar, we’ll take a closer look at alternatives to Skype and show you how to improve collaboration and communication and how to deliver high-quality projects with Slack in a hybrid workplace.
This is a valuable opportunity to learn more about how your team can spend less time in meetings and streamline work processes for better results.
專題講者：
SlackCollaboration SMEMasha Reutovski
超讚！
非常感謝你提供意見回饋！
知道了！
感謝你提供意見回饋。
糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！