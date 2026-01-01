Hanging lightbulbs representing ideas
Webinar

Why choose Slack over Skype and Microsoft Teams?

In this webinar, we’ll take a closer look at alternatives to Skype and show you how to improve collaboration with Slack in a hybrid workplace

40 分

このウェビナーの対象者 :

  • 誰でも

Communication that gets work done.

In this webinar, we’ll take a closer look at alternatives to Skype and show you how to improve collaboration and communication and how to deliver high-quality projects with Slack in a hybrid workplace.

This is a valuable opportunity to learn more about how your team can spend less time in meetings and streamline work processes for better results.

注目のスピーカー :

SlackCollaboration SMEMasha Reutovski

このウェビナーは役に立ちましたか？

0/600

助かります！

ご意見ありがとうございました！

了解です！

ご意見ありがとうございました！

うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。

Related Events

JP Why Slack 船

オンデマンド

Why Slack? 導入事例セッション「Slack で変わる働き方：コミュニケーションの再定義による生産性の向上」

製造業ｘIT で 180 兆円市場の不の解決を目指すベンチャー キャディ社と、会員 1,500 万人以上の au スマートパスを開発・運営する mediba 社に、Slack 活用で従業員の生産性を向上させるヒントを、具体的な導入事例としてご紹介します。

今すぐ見る