Business+ subscription

Enterprise subscriptions

Workspace owners and admins can use channel management tools to view and adjust message retention on public channels. The workspace primary owner and owners and admins with permission can also take this action on private channels.

From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar. Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Workspace settings. Below Administration in the left sidebar, click on Manage channels. If you don’t see the left sidebar, click Menu in the top-left corner to find it. Search for a channel name, or filter channels by channel type. If you have permission to manage private channels, you can tick the box next to Show all private channels. To set or change retention on a channel, click the three dots icon to the right of the channel name and select Edit message history. Make and save your changes.

Slack will post a message to the channel to let members know that retention was updated and which owner or admin took the action.

Note: On the Business+ subscription, you can only edit retention on private channels if a request to export data from all channels and conversations has been approved for your workspace.