The ServiceNow app for Slack allows you to create and manage ServiceNow incidents right from your Slack workspace.



Install the ServiceNow app to Slack

To install and configure the ServiceNow app in Slack, you’ll need to be a ServiceNow system administrator.

Step 1: Install the ServiceNow app

Visit the ServiceNow app page in the Slack Marketplace. Click Add to Slack. Select Allow to grant ServiceNow access to Slack. Click on Open Slack to return to your workspace.

Tip: If you’re on an Enterprise subscription, you can install the ServiceNow app at the org level and add it to any workspaces that need access to ServiceNow.



Step 2: Configure ServiceNow OAuth in Slack

Note: OAuth must be activated in ServiceNow to use the app in Slack. To activate ServiceNow OAuth, review the setup documentation.

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. Select Apps, then search for and select ServiceNow to open the app. From the app’s Home tab, click Prepare OAuth on ServiceNow. You’ll be taken to the ServiceNow website. Create a new OAuth entry in your application registry. Create an OAuth API endpoint for external clients. Enter Slack in the Name field. Enter https://slack.com/interop-apps/servicenow/snow_oauth_redirect in the Redirect URL field. Enter https://cdn.brandfolder.io/5H442O3W/as/pl546j-7le8zk-ex8w65/Slack_RGB.svg?position=180199 in the Logo URL field. ServiceNow will generate a client ID and client secret. Make sure to keep these handy as you’ll need them to connect ServiceNow to Slack. Click Submit.



Step 3: Connect ServiceNow to Slack

Open the ServiceNow app in Slack. From the app’s Home tab, click Connect ServiceNow to Slack. Enter your ServiceNow instance URL (e.g. a1marketing.service-now.com), client ID and client secret. Click Submit.



Step 4: Enable ServiceNow alerts in Slack

A workspace admin or owner can enable ServiceNow alerts in Slack. If you aren't able to follow the steps below, find an owner or admin and ask for help. Once alerts are enabled, you and any members of your workspace with the right ServiceNow permissions can set up and configure alerts.

Open the ServiceNow app in Slack. From the app’s Home tab, download the ServiceNow for Slack notifications update set. From Retrieved update sets in ServiceNow, upload the update set file. Preview and commit the file, then return to the app in Slack. From the Home tab, click Authorise alerts, then select Authorise alerts. From ServiceNow, assign the x_545827_slack_std.user user permission to grant the ability to add and manage alerts in Slack channels.



Connect your account

If the ServiceNow app has already been installed to your workspace, you can connect your account:

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. Select Apps, then search for and select ServiceNow to open the app. From the app’s Home tab, click Connect your account and follow the prompts.



Use ServiceNow in Slack

Create a new incident

You can create a new ServiceNow incident from the attachments and shortcuts menu or from a specific message.

Shortcuts menu From a message From any conversation, click the slash icon in the message field. Search for Create an incident with ServiceNow for Slack, then press Enter to select it. Enter details about the incident and click Create. Hover over a message. Click the three dots icon. Select Create an incident from the menu. Enter details about the incident and click Create.

Share ServiceNow records

From any conversation, click the slash icon in the message field. Search for Find and share a record from ServiceNow for Slack, then press Enter to select it. Search for a record. Choose a channel and share the record.



Set up ServiceNow alerts in Slack

If a ServiceNow administrator has enabled alerts, you can set up two kinds of alerts in your workspace:

Record alerts

Alerts for an individual record

Alerts for an individual record Bulk alerts

Alerts for a certain type of record

Set up an alert

From a channel, click the slash icon in the message field. Search for Add/edit channel alerts, then press Enter to select it. Choose a channel from the drop-down menu, then click Next. Select Record alert or Bulk alert. For a record alert, search for and select a record. For bulk alerts, select a record type. Click Next. If you like, choose the type of alerts that will post to the channel. Click Save, then click Done.



Disconnect your account

Any workspace member can disconnect their ServiceNow account to stop using the ServiceNow app in Slack. Disconnecting an account will not uninstall the app from your workspace.

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. Select Apps, then search for and select ServiceNow to open the app. From the app’s Home tab, click Disconnect accounts and follow the prompts.



Connect a different ServiceNow instance

The ServiceNow administrator who initially installed the app to Slack can change which ServiceNow instance is connected to Slack:

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. Select Apps, then search for and select ServiceNow to open the app. From the app’s Home tab, click Disconnect instance and follow the prompts.

Note: All members of your workspace will need to reconnect their accounts to the ServiceNow app once you’ve connected a new instance.