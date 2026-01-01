Slackbot is a personal agent for work built directly into Slack and Salesforce. Wherever your team works, use Slackbot to catch up more quickly, plan next steps for a customer deal and more. All of the Slackbot features available in Slack (such as web search, tasks and skills) work in Salesforce, too.



Step 1: Connect a Salesforce org to Slack

If you’ve already connected a Salesforce org to Slack, skip ahead to Step 2.

Follow the steps in Connect Salesforce and Slack. Once your Salesforce org is connected, you’ll need to manually map users if they haven’t already been granted access to Salesforce in Slack.

Note: Work with an admin in Salesforce to complete any set-up steps in Salesforce.



Step 2: Turn on Slackbot in Slack

Owners and admins on the Business+ and Enterprise subscriptions can enable Slackbot from the AI settings page.

If you use Slack on the Free or Pro subscription (or you’re on the Business+ subscription and want to unlock usage beyond the weekly per-member message limit), you’ll need to enable metered consumption. Turning on metered consumption automatically enables Slackbot, and any additional usage beyond your subscription limits will be billed against flex credits in your Digital Wallet.



Enable flex credit usage for Slack in Salesforce

To use flex credits for Slackbot, a Salesforce admin has to turn them on to approve their use in your Salesforce org.

Sign in to Salesforce, then select Set-up. In the Quick Find box, search for and select Manage Slack connection. Turn on the toggle under Flex credits for Slack.



Enable flex credit usage in Slack

From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click Settings, then click Slackbot. Next to Metered consumption, click Edit. Select a Salesforce org from the drop-down menu and click Connect.



Step 3: Assign Slackbot permissions in Salesforce

Sign in to Salesforce, then select Set-up. In the Quick Find box, search for and select Permission sets. Select a custom permission set, or create a new one. Add the Slackbot UI permission to your permission set. Click Manage assignments, then click Add assignments. Tick the boxes next to the names of the users that you want to assign, then click Next. Optionally, you can set an expiry date for the permission set assignment. Click on Assign.

Tip: Visit Manage permission set assignments in the Salesforce Help Centre for more details on assigning and managing permissions.