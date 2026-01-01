Slackbot is a personal agent for work built right into Slack and Salesforce. Wherever your team works, use Slackbot to get caught up more quickly, plan next steps for a customer deal, and more. All of the Slackbot features available in Slack (like web search, tasks, and skills) work in Salesforce, too.



Step 1: Connect a Salesforce org to Slack

If you've already connected a Salesforce org to Slack, skip ahead to Step 2.

Follow the steps in Connect Salesforce and Slack. Once your Salesforce org is connected, you’ll need to manually map users if they haven’t already been granted access to Salesforce in Slack.

Note: Work with an Admin in Salesforce to complete any setup steps in Salesforce.



Step 2: Turn on Slackbot in Slack

Owners and admins on the Business+ and Enterprise plans can enable Slackbot from the AI settings page.

If you use Slack on the Free or Pro plan (or you’re on the Business+ plan and want to unlock usage beyond the weekly per-member message limit), you’ll need to enable metered consumption. Turning on metered consumption automatically enables Slackbot, and any additional usage beyond your plan limits will be billed against Flex Credits in your Digital Wallet.



Enable Flex Credit usage for Slack in Salesforce

To use Flex Credits for Slackbot, a Salesforce Admin has to turn them on to approve their use in your Salesforce org.

Sign in to Salesforce, then select Setup. In the Quick Find box, search for and select Manage Slack Connection. Turn on the toggle under Flex Credits for Slack.



Enable Flex Credit usage in Slack

From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click Settings, then click Slackbot. Next to Metered consumption, click Edit. Select a Salesforce org from the dropdown menu and click Connect.



Step 3: Assign Slackbot permissions in Salesforce

Sign in to Salesforce, then select Setup. In the Quick Find box, search for and select Permission Sets. Select a custom permission set, or create a new one. Add the Slackbot UI permission to your permission set. Click Manage Assignments, then click Add Assignments. Check the boxes next to the names of the users you want to assign and click Next. If you’d like, set an expiration date for the permission set assignment. Click Assign.

Tip: Visit Manage Permission Set Assignments in the Salesforce Help Center for more details on assigning and managing permissions.