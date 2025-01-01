Agentforce in Slack: Launch Communications

Launching Agentforce in your Slack workspace is a great opportunity to boost team productivity and unlock AI-powered efficiency. To help your team embrace this new era of agentic collaboration, we’ve created a set of communication templates specifically for Slack admins and executive sponsors.

With these resources, you can confidently announce Agentforce to your team, highlight key features, and share practical guidance on discovering and engaging with agents in Slack. Each template is fully customizable, allowing you to adapt messaging to specific agent use cases while adding your personal touch.

Wave 1: Pre-Launch



Once you’ve set a date to deploy your agent in Slack, it’s important to give your team a heads-up. For most people, working alongside AI agents in Slack will be a brand-new experience—and new can sometimes mean intimidating.

That’s why clear communication is key: help your team understand what the agent is, why it’s being introduced, and how it’s here to support them—not replace them. Use the announcement template below to introduce the change, build confidence, and set the tone for a smooth launch.

[Agent Name] in Slack is coming to [organization] on [date] 🚀 On [date] , [Agent Name] will be available in Slack to all users in [LOB/team/sub-organization] at [organization] ! With the power of Agentforce in Slack, [Agent Name] will help you unlock more productivity and build right into your flow of work -- acting as a side-by-side teammate that you can engage just like any other member at [organization] . This new agentic experience will give you access to: Agentforce Hub: Where you will access [Agent Name] to interact in a direct mesage, use suggested prompts, and browse past agent DM conversations

Interact with [Agent Name] in Channel: Add [Agent Name] to channel to @mention and reply in thread

Empower [Agent Name] to perform Slack actions: Improve productivity by letting [Agent Name] create and update canvases, send a DM and more all on your behalf Why use [Agent Name] ? With [Agent Name] , you now have a context-aware digital teammate to help streamline your tasks, provide timely information, and enhance collaboration, making them the key to doing more with less. [Agent Name] will help you boost productivity, reduce workload, and focus on what truly matters. Want to get a head start? Check out the Slack Help Center to learn more about interacting with agents in Slack! Questions? Ask us in [insert Slack help channel]

Wave 2: Launch Week



Once your first agent is live in Slack, share the news with your team and help them get started. Use the message template below as a starting point—customize it to highlight the agent(s) you’re launching and their specific goals.

Now Available: [Agent Name] in Slack! 🎉 We wanted to share that exciting news that [Agent Name] is now available in our Slack instance! What is [Agent Name] you may ask? [Agent Name] can transform the way our teams work and is designed to boost productivity. Why did we choose to enable [Agent Name] ? By leveraging public and permissioned conversational context from our Slack workspace, these agents surface accurate insights and take actions on your behalf directly within Slack. Here are three key use cases we think it can help drive in our business: COMPANY USE CASE #1 / Example - Turn agents into teammates - Work side-by-side with Agentforce in Slack channels and engage with them just like another member of your team to boost productivity.

COMPANY USE CASE #2 / Example - Unlock conversational context for every employee agent - Slack conversational data makes Agentforce more contextually relevant, insightful and accurate.

COMPANY USE CASE #3 / Example - Automate Slack actions through Agentforce - Have agents take action in Slack on your behalf, like creating and updating channels, lists, and canvas. Get started now! Follow these prompts to start interacting with agents today: Access the Agentforce Hub in Slack - Open Slack and click the "Agentforce" icon in your left sidebar Explore [Agent Name] & their skills - Click into their profiles to see their full list of skills Engage with an agent - Here is an example prompt you can consider asking the agent in a direct message: What is our company's 2026 holiday schedule? Working alongside agents - Work with agents in a direct message from the hub or interact with agents just like any teammate in channels. Curious to learn more? Explore the Slack Help Center for tips on using agents in Slack. We've also curated a selection of additional resources [here] to help you get started. We'd love to hear your feedback on the experience so be sure to share your feedback with us [here] . Thank you all!

Wave 3: Post-Launch



Two to three weeks after your agent’s deployment, it’s time to check in with your team. By now, they’ll likely have started exploring how the agent fits into their workflow—and they may have questions along the way. This is a great opportunity to offer additional tips and remind them of the key tasks the agent can support.

Providing extra resources and guidance will help them get the most out of the agent and ensure it becomes an effective tool in their daily routine.