Agentforce in Slack: Launch Communications

Get customizable templates to announce Agentforce's launch in Slack and guide your team through the transition
5 min read
Launching Agentforce in your Slack workspace is a great opportunity to boost team productivity and unlock AI-powered efficiency. To help your team embrace this new era of agentic collaboration, we’ve created a set of communication templates specifically for Slack admins and executive sponsors.
With these resources, you can confidently announce Agentforce to your team, highlight key features, and share practical guidance on discovering and engaging with agents in Slack. Each template is fully customizable, allowing you to adapt messaging to specific agent use cases while adding your personal touch.
Wave 1: Pre-Launch
Once you’ve set a date to deploy your agent in Slack, it’s important to give your team a heads-up. For most people, working alongside AI agents in Slack will be a brand-new experience—and new can sometimes mean intimidating.
That’s why clear communication is key: help your team understand what the agent is, why it’s being introduced, and how it’s here to support them—not replace them. Use the announcement template below to introduce the change, build confidence, and set the tone for a smooth launch.
Wave 2: Launch Week
Once your first agent is live in Slack, share the news with your team and help them get started. Use the message template below as a starting point—customize it to highlight the agent(s) you’re launching and their specific goals.
Wave 3: Post-Launch
Two to three weeks after your agent’s deployment, it’s time to check in with your team. By now, they’ll likely have started exploring how the agent fits into their workflow—and they may have questions along the way. This is a great opportunity to offer additional tips and remind them of the key tasks the agent can support.
Providing extra resources and guidance will help them get the most out of the agent and ensure it becomes an effective tool in their daily routine.