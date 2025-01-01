Jumpstart your platform journey with Accelerator Apps

Just like no two businesses run the same, no two digital HQs are alike. That’s why thousands of customers like Target and Nutanix build custom apps that improve their team’s unique processes — from approving requests, triaging issues, and more.

However, not everyone has the time or resources internally for custom app development. With the Accelerator Apps program, you can enlist the help of technical experts from Slack to bring tried and trusted custom apps to your organization. Read on for eleven ways you can partner with us to get more out of Slack.

Ready to get started? Contact us for a consultation or to learn about pricing

1. Request Bot: Simplify Slack admin tasks

For subtitles, click on the gear icon in the lower right corner of the video.



For Slack admins, everyday tasks can get complex, quickly. Routine workflows that take just a few clicks—such as creating a new workspace or granting guest access—become repetitive and time-consuming.

Request Bot adds structure to your Slack admin workflow, simplifying how users request help and Slack admins track, manage, and resolve incoming requests. The app automatically takes care of repetitive admin tasks, like channel updates, member invites, and Slackbot responses. Any request that requires additional inputs from a Slack admin gets routed to a channel, where it can be quickly reviewed and resolved in a few clicks.

By streamlining incoming requests, your Slack admins can:

Manage Slack administration at scale without sacrificing control

Establish a system for seamlessly triaging and resolving requests together

Automate routine tasks, leaving time for more complex issues

2. On Behalf Bot: Streamline internal announcements

For subtitles, click on the gear icon in the lower right corner of the video.



Org-wide announcements help drive alignment and transparency with employees. However, executives don’t always have time to collaborate with internal comms teams to craft messaging, create distribution lists, and measure engagement.

On Behalf Bot equips internal comms or executive assistants with the tools they need to easily post or schedule Slack messages on behalf of an executive or a group of executives. There’s no need to compile various email distribution lists—each announcement is streamlined in a Slack channel, where you can see reactions, measure engagement, and create a searchable archive of announcements.

By automating exec announcements, your internal comms and executive assistant team can:

Save time on coordination by posting messages on an exec’s behalf

Streamline engagement by posting a message in an announcement channel

3. Success Bot: Communicate with customers at scale

For subtitles, click on the gear icon in the lower right corner of the video.



Sales and customer success teams are often tasked with communicating a slew of updates to their customers—product best practices, upcoming release notes, relevant marketing resources, and more. Planning and sending these updates take time and manual and effort, especially when you have hundreds of customers to support.

Success Bot scales your customer communications in Slack, empowering your team to send messages across hundreds of Slack Connect channels at once and make Slack core to your customer communication strategy. Integrated with your company’s CRM, you can segment your audience for each message, track engagement over time.

By automatically sending messages directly to customers, your sales and success teams can:

Save time on planning and sending communications to customers

Share a steady stream of updates to spark customer engagement and conversation

Add polish and consistency to your messages by publishing a single message at scale

4. Data Shield Bot: Share sensitive data securely in Slack



For subtitles, click on the gear icon in the lower right corner of the video.

For teams who work with sensitive information or data, it’s challenging to communicate effectively, especially when operating in time-sensitive environments. When faced with restrictive policies, users often resort to using unsanctioned tools to get work done faster.

Data Shield Bot provides a simple and secure way for users to share shielded messages in Slack. Only designated users and admins are allowed to reveal a shielded message, which will automatically expire after a set time period.

By giving users a secure way to share sensitive data in Slack, your security teams can:

Empower teams to work quickly and securely in time-sensitive situations, like incidents

Reduce leaked sensitive data by using security filters and message expiration

Maintain visibility into data sharing by limiting use of unsanctioned tools

5. Triage Bot: Resolve issues faster

For subtitles, click on the gear icon in the lower right corner of the video.

Teams are frequently required to manage multiple support flows with varying SLA times per request type. Often, there is limited visibility into which requests are nearing SLA and require immediate attention.

Triage Bot centralizes and standardizes support flows across multiple teams so that everyone can stay in lockstep and ensure SLAs are met.

By streamlining triage flows, your support teams can:

Increase rep productivity by automating repetitive, administrative tasks

Decrease the number of SLA breaches

Reduce repetitive requests by using channels to create a rich archive of resolved issues

6. Program and Events Bot: Build employee connections

For subtitles, click on the gear icon in the lower right corner of the video.

Whether you’re a new hire or a seasoned employee, you’re not alone in feeling out of touch with the people you work with—especially in a remote or hybrid work environment. Internal events can be a powerful way to build connections in your organization but can be time-intensive to track, maintain, and administer.

Programs and Events Bot takes the guesswork out of building connections with your teammates and helps you create ongoing digital and in-person social programs for diversity and inclusion initiatives, virtual conferences, internal trainings, and more.

The Slack app handles the manual coordination of these programs by automatically setting up private channels for small group engagement, simplifying event registrations in Slack, and scheduling daily discussion prompts. With a built-in rewards system around participation points, you can add gamification to your program and encourage employee engagement over time.

By automating the coordination of internal programs and events, employees can:

Benefit to employees: Increase employee engagement and build a sense of community and belonging

Benefit to employer: Save time and reduce effort required to administer internal events

Analyze program engagement to optimize future programs

7. Social Media Bot: Centralize social media management

For subtitles, click on the gear icon in the lower right corner of the video.

An effective digital media strategy necessitates the ability to message timely updates, announcements, and marketing promotions across all social platforms. Yet, marketing and brand teams must ensure internal alignment through lengthy steps of drafting, reviewing, changing, and finalizing social content.

To expedite this process, Slack Social Media Bot integrates with social media platforms like Twitter, allowing you to post messages instantly with ease, all from within Slack.

By automating notifications and centralizing the work within Slack, teams can:

Instantly get alerted of new drafts ready for review or status updates have been made.

Remove friction by avoiding the need for reviewers to sign up and sign into external social platform services that they don’t use daily.

Have a record of the posting process, providing full transparency.

8. Course Bot: Engage students with coursework

For subtitles, click on the gear icon in the lower right corner of the video.

Educators require an easy way to administer common aspects of their courses. However, before building or buying digital coursework management solutions, an important consideration is LTIⓇ (Learning Tools Interoperability) compliance in order to protect student privacy and data security using standards set by IMS Global Consortium.

Slack’s Course Bot is LTI compatible and can integrate with your learning management system such as Canvas or Blackboard. By adopting Course Bot, system administrators and educators can:

Simplify and automate actions from pre-course setup to archival.

Adhere to best practices for student data security.

Encourage student engagement through automated announcements from your LMS such as published grades.

Bring students and instructors together in workspaces and channels, fostering community building and learning.

9. SMS Bot: Power smartphone text messaging with Slack

For subtitles, click on the gear icon in the lower right corner of the video.

Many professionals such as front office staff, field agents, retail store managers, or recruiters rely on text messaging to communicate with external contacts. But we all know how distracting mobile phones can be and switching devices to continue work becomes inconvenient.

Slack’s SMS Bot introduces an elegant yet simple solution. Our SMS Bot enables users to send and receive text messages on mobile devices with the same front-end experience they’re used to while speeding up collaboration and keeping data centralized. Built with the Twilio API, text conversations are initiated through the creation of individual Slack channels. By using Slack SMS Bot to power smartphone text communication, you can:

Automate the creation of private channels for each contact

Automate invitations to opt-in to text communications

Collaborate with teammates in Slack while keeping internal conversations private

Gain a full record of conversations in one place

10. Service Bot: Manage your ServiceNow instance within Slack

Context switching between ServiceNow and Slack leads to time wasted digging for information, updating information, and constantly checking for updates between applications.

Our configurable Service Bot brings the ServiceNow experience into Slack, enabling users to create, view, update, and get notified about items that live in ServiceNow. Service Bot helps your IT and service teams become more productive and effective by speeding up response time through receiving and actioning on ServiceNow notifications directly in Slack.

11. AWS Notification Bot

Developers need to identify issues in their AWS environment as quickly as possible. AWS Notification Manager sends alerts to Slack when certain events occur in AWS. These events include failed health checks, build failures, and deployment status. Information such as console links and error logs are included. Our AWS Notification Bot helps to:

Identify errors within minutes, allowing developers to quickly respond

Alert the right developers and stakeholders through Slack channels

Customize configuration options, enabling developers to prioritize notifications they find important

Reduce the noise that comes with too many alerts with a threading feature

12. Relay Bot: Automate bulk message distribution

Manually copying and pasting messages for distribution across many Slack channels can be tedious. With Relay Bot, you can send a single message to multiple channels simultaneously, saving time.

While Success Bot is best suited to automate marketing messages sent to opted in Slack channels, Relay Bot provides a personalized and curated outbound message experience; posts in channels or DMs are sent on your behalf. Relay Bot allows for the use of distribution lists without having to be pre-installed in channels.

13. Incident Bot: Better coordination and management of critical incidents

In situations where teams need to coordinate and manage active incidents that require immediate response, such as a network outage or server crash, it is critical to quickly bring the right experts together.

Incident Bot reduces the incident time-to-resolution by automatically alerting and connecting responders, subject-matter experts and impacted parties. With Incident Bot, you can:

Specify user groups and product specialists to act on a given issue.

Submit issue reports for admin review to kick off the resolution process.

Share reports across multiple groups and workspaces.