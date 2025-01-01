Watch video
Demo: Introducing Channel Expert

3 min

Everyone

  • Everyone

Transform every channel into an instant knowledge hub with AI-powered expertise and free up subject matter experts from answering the same questions repeatedly.

In this demo, you’ll learn how to:

  • Set up Channel Expert in minutes with no custom build required
  • Get instant answers from channel history and connected content
  • Reduce repetitive questions across sales, IT, and project teams

