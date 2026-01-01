Demo: Introducing Channel Expert

This video is best for:
- Everyone
Transform every channel into an instant knowledge hub with AI-powered expertise and free up subject matter experts from answering the same questions repeatedly.
In this demo, you’ll learn how to:
- Set up Channel Expert in minutes with no custom build required
- Get instant answers from channel history and connected content
- Reduce repetitive questions across sales, IT, and project teams
