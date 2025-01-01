HR teams and Slack: a success story

HR: The collaborative profession
HR is a good candidate for the single most collaborative discipline in the business world. Success or failure in HR depends almost entirely on how well your people work with every other part of the business and with each other.
In this guide we’ll cover:
- The challenges that come with being such a collaborative discipline in our increasingly complex, fragmented world of work.
- A new way of working that some of the most progressive HR departments all over the world have discovered. It’s based on a new kind of software – an adaptive collaboration hub – that streamlines and accelerates the most important processes in HR.
- We’ll also run through the big ideas behind the adaptive collaboration hub and show you how it’s making such a big impact on HR.
